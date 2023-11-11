Should you wager on Pavel Zacha to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • Zacha has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Zacha averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:17 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:57 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:37 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:50 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

