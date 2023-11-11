Pavel Zacha will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Zacha against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Pavel Zacha vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In four of 13 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zacha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Zacha goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.