According to our computer projection model, the Duquesne Dukes will beat the Stonehill Skyhawks when the two teams match up at Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Duquesne (-21.2) 54.1 Duquesne 38, Stonehill 16

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes are winless against the spread this year.

The Dukes and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skyhawks vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duquesne 29.3 31.2 43.7 20.7 22.2 36.5 Stonehill 19.5 31.5 16.3 28.3 21.4 33.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.