The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) play the No. 6 UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stonehill vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Stonehill went 12-10 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.

The Skyhawks scored just 2.9 more points per game last year (67.0) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (64.1).

When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Stonehill went 11-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.4.

The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule