The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) play the No. 6 UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Stonehill vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Stonehill went 12-10 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Skyhawks scored just 2.9 more points per game last year (67.0) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (64.1).
  • When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Stonehill went 11-7.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.4.
  • The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ George Washington L 89-44 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/9/2023 Army W 57-44 Merkert Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/14/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

