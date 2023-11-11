How to Watch Stonehill vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) play the No. 6 UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Stonehill vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
- Stonehill went 12-10 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
- The Skyhawks scored just 2.9 more points per game last year (67.0) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (64.1).
- When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Stonehill went 11-7.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.4.
- The Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Stonehill sunk fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 89-44
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Army
|W 57-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
