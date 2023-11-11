Saturday's contest features the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) facing off at XL Center (on November 11) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-63 win for Stonehill.

The game has no set line.

Stonehill vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Stonehill vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Stonehill 69, UConn 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Stonehill (-6.6)

Stonehill (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 132.0

Stonehill Performance Insights

Stonehill ranked 299th in college basketball last season with 67 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 159th with 69.6 points allowed per contest.

While the Skyhawks were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 28 (16th-worst), they ranked 319th in college basketball with 33.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Stonehill ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 assists per contest.

The Skyhawks committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

Last year the Skyhawks sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from downtown.

Stonehill was 290th in the country with 8.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 229th with a 34.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Stonehill took 58.5% two-pointers and 41.5% from three-point land last season. Of the team's buckets, 66.8% were two-pointers and 33.2% were three-pointers.

