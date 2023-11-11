NEC foes meet when the Duquesne Dukes (6-3) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (3-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field.

Duquesne is putting up 375.3 yards per game on offense (48th in the FCS), and rank 58th on defense, yielding 345.4 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Stonehill is putting up 313.0 total yards per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 83rd in the FCS defensively (378.0 total yards given up per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article.

Stonehill vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Stonehill vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

Stonehill Duquesne 313.0 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (48th) 378.0 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.4 (59th) 155.9 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.9 (35th) 157.1 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has recored 1,258 passing yards, or 157.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.8 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Corbett, has carried the ball 152 times for 683 yards (85.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 129 receiving yards (16.1 per game) on 18 catches.

Tom Comella has been given 51 carries and totaled 237 yards with one touchdown.

Chris Domercat has hauled in 419 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Canty has caught 21 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (26.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has 1,775 passing yards for Duquesne, completing 51.9% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Edward Robinson III, has carried the ball 97 times for 529 yards (58.8 per game), scoring five times.

Taj Butts has carried the ball 86 times for 472 yards (52.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

DJ Powell's 601 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 29 catches and eight touchdowns.

Keshawn Brown has caught 30 passes for 478 yards (53.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Tedy Afful's 21 grabs have yielded 398 yards and five touchdowns.

