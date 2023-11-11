The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Stonehill vs. UConn Game Information

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Stonehill vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
30th 78.6 Points Scored 67 299th
34th 64.1 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
10th 36.5 Rebounds 28 343rd
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
4th 17.5 Assists 12.2 249th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

