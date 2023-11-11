The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Stonehill vs. UConn Game Information

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Stonehill vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 67 299th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 10th 36.5 Rebounds 28 343rd 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 4th 17.5 Assists 12.2 249th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

