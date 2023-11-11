Stonehill vs. UConn November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) face the UConn Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at XL Center. This contest will start at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Stonehill vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Stonehill vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|67
|299th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|10th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
