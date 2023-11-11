The No. 6 UConn Huskies (1-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at XL Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Stonehill vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

A total of six of Stonehill's games last year hit the over.

The Skyhawks' record against the spread last season was 13-10-0.

UConn was more successful against the spread than Stonehill last season, tallying an ATS record of 24-9-0, compared to the 13-10-0 mark of the Skyhawks.

Stonehill vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 78.6 145.6 64.1 133.7 143 Stonehill 67 145.6 69.6 133.7 139.6

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks scored an average of 67 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Stonehill went 10-4 against the spread and 11-7 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.

Stonehill vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 20-13-0 Stonehill 13-10-0 6-17-0

Stonehill vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Stonehill 15-2 Home Record 7-4 5-5 Away Record 6-12 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

