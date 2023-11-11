After two rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Emily Kristine Pedersen is in the lead (+400), shooting a 12-under 128.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET

11:07 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +400

Pedersen Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 2 2nd Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-8)

4th (-8) Odds to Win: +600

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 0 2nd Round 2 69 -1 5 4 39th

Minami Katsu

Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET

11:07 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-10)

2nd (-10) Odds to Win: +900

Katsu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 8 1 2nd Round 2 67 -3 5 2 14th

Maria Gabriela Lopez

Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-8)

4th (-8) Odds to Win: +1000

Lopez Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 11th Round 2 67 -3 3 0 14th

Thidapa Suwannapura

Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET

11:07 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-9)

3rd (-9) Odds to Win: +1000

Suwannapura Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 4 2 17th Round 2 65 -5 8 3 1st

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Lilia Vu 10th (-7) +1000 Alexis Thompson 13th (-6) +2000 Nelly Korda 21st (-5) +2000 Perrine Delacour 4th (-8) +2000 Wichanee Meechai 4th (-8) +3500 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 13th (-6) +3500 Muni He 4th (-8) +4000 Ariya Jutanugarn 13th (-6) +4000 Charley Hull 21st (-5) +4000 Lindy Duncan 4th (-8) +4500

