Sunday's contest that pits the Boston College Eagles (1-1) against the Northeastern Huskies (2-0) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

Their last time out, the Eagles lost 66-59 to Harvard on Thursday.

Boston College vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 70, Northeastern 64

Boston College Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles scored 65.9 points per game last season (160th in college basketball) and conceded 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -27 scoring differential overall.

Boston College scored 62.3 points per game last year in conference games, which was 3.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.9).

The Eagles averaged 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than they averaged in road games (63.1).

Defensively Boston College was better in home games last year, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.

