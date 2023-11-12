After three rounds of play at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Alex Noren is in the lead (+140), shooting a 19-under 194.

Want to place a bet on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 6:40 AM ET

6:40 AM ET Venue: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Alex Noren

Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-19)

1st (-19) Odds to Win: +140

Noren Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 61 -10 11 1 1st Round 2 66 -5 5 0 19th Round 3 67 -4 4 0 18th

Click here to bet on Noren at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Camilo Villegas

Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-18)

2nd (-18) Odds to Win: +450

Villegas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 33rd Round 2 63 -8 8 0 1st Round 3 65 -6 7 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Villegas with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ryan Moore

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-17)

3rd (-17) Odds to Win: +700

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 15th Round 2 64 -7 7 0 5th Round 3 67 -4 5 1 18th

Want to place a bet on Moore in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Matti Schmid

Tee Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-17)

3rd (-17) Odds to Win: +700

Schmid Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 6th Round 2 67 -4 4 0 30th Round 3 65 -6 6 2 3rd

Think Schmid can win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Stewart Cink

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-16)

5th (-16) Odds to Win: +1600

Cink Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 6th Round 2 67 -4 5 1 30th Round 3 66 -5 5 0 8th

Click here to bet on Cink at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Adam Scott 6th (-15) +1600 Vince Whaley 6th (-15) +3000 Carl Yuan 6th (-15) +3500 Kramer Hickok 6th (-15) +3500 Taylor Pendrith 11th (-14) +4500 Satoshi Kodaira 6th (-15) +5000 Dylan Wu 11th (-14) +6000 Adam Long 11th (-14) +7500 Davis Riley 14th (-13) +11000 David Lipsky 14th (-13) +18000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.