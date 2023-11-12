DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Parker's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Parker's season stats include 158 yards on 15 receptions (10.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Demario Douglas (LP/ankle): 24 Rec; 277 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 15 158 46 0 10.5

Parker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0

