Will DeVante Parker Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Parker's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep DeVante Parker and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Parker's season stats include 158 yards on 15 receptions (10.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 25 times.
Keep an eye on Parker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Demario Douglas (LP/ankle): 24 Rec; 277 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for D.J. Chark
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
Patriots vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Parker 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|15
|158
|46
|0
|10.5
Parker Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|14
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.