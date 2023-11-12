In the Week 10 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will DeVante Parker get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Parker has 15 receptions (25 targets) for 158 yards, averaging 22.6 yards per game.

Parker does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0

