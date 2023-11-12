Sunday's game between the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) and Harvard Crimson (1-1) matching up at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Quinnipiac, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Crimson are coming off of a 66-59 win over Boston College in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 70, Harvard 68

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson had a +235 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They put up 71.5 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowed 64.2 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

Harvard scored 69.4 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.1 fewer points per game than its season average (71.5).

The Crimson scored 77.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 67.1 points per contest.

Harvard allowed 61.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.8 fewer points than it allowed on the road (62.7).

