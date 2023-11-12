When the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor's nine targets have led to two receptions for 22 yards (7.3 per game).

Having played three games this year, Reagor has not had a TD reception.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0

