New England Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a favorable matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 235 per game.

Smith-Schuster has 21 grabs on 33 targets for 140 yards and one score, with an average of 20.0 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster vs. the Colts

Smith-Schuster vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Colts allow 235 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 10th in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Smith-Schuster Receiving Insights

In one of seven games this season (14.3%), Smith-Schuster has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith-Schuster has 10.2% of his team's target share (33 targets on 322 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 33 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (139th in NFL).

In one of seven games this season, Smith-Schuster has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Smith-Schuster (two red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (24 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith-Schuster's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

