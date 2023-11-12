Will JuJu Smith-Schuster pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster has caught 21 passes on 33 targets for 140 yards and one score, averaging 20 yards per game.

Smith-Schuster, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0

