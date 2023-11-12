New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 235 per game.

Jones has passed for 1,861 yards (206.8 per game) this season, connecting on 64.8% of his throws with 10 TD passes with nine INTs. With his legs, Jones has 71 rushing yards on 23 totes, delivering 7.9 rushing yards per game.

Jones vs. the Colts

Jones vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Six players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Colts this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Indianapolis in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 235 passing yards the Colts give up per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Colts' defense is 10th in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Mac Jones Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 223.5 (-115)

223.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+155)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has topped his passing yards prop total in three games this season, or 33.3%.

The Patriots, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.6% of the time while running 39.4%.

Jones' 6.1 yards per attempt rank 27th in the NFL.

In six of nine games this season, Jones completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 10 of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Jones has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mac Jones Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-105)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has gone over his rushing yards total in 44.4% of his opportunities (four of nine games).

Jones has no rushing touchdowns in nine games this season.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 24-for-44 / 220 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-29 / 161 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 25-for-30 / 272 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-33 / 200 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 12-for-22 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

