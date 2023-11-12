How to Watch Merrimack vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.
- Merrimack compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 46.3% from the field.
- The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.
- The Warriors averaged 7.1 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).
- Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.
- The Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
- At home, Merrimack knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 67-55
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Worcester State
|W 93-72
|Hammel Court
|11/12/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
