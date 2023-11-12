The Maine Black Bears (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.
  • Merrimack compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 46.3% from the field.
  • The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.
  • The Warriors averaged 7.1 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).
  • Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.
  • The Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
  • At home, Merrimack knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Vermont L 67-55 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Worcester State W 93-72 Hammel Court
11/12/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
11/15/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/22/2023 N.C. A&T - Pete Hanna Center

