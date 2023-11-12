The Maine Black Bears (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Merrimack vs. Maine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors shot 41.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears' opponents shot last season.

Merrimack compiled a 4-2 straight up record in games it shot above 46.3% from the field.

The Warriors were the 362nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Black Bears finished 334th.

The Warriors averaged 7.1 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Black Bears allowed (69.7).

Merrimack went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 69.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.

The Warriors allowed 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.

At home, Merrimack knocked down 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule