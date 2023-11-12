The Maine Black Bears (1-1) play the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maine vs. Merrimack matchup.

Merrimack vs. Maine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Merrimack vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Merrimack won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Warriors covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

Maine covered 16 times in 24 matchups with a spread last season.

The Black Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 24 times last season.

