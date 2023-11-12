Sunday's game between the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) and Maine Black Bears (1-1) squaring off at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The game has no line set.

Merrimack vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Merrimack vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 62, Maine 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-2.0)

Merrimack (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 121.5

Merrimack Performance Insights

Although Merrimack scored just 62.6 points per game last season (eighth-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked 16th-best in college basketball by giving up 62.3 points per game.

When it came to rebounding, the Warriors were beaten at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked -3-worst in college basketball in boards (26.2 per game) and 13th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.7 per contest).

Merrimack ranked 211th in college basketball with 12.6 dimes per game.

With 16.6 forced turnovers per game, the Warriors ranked fifth-best in college basketball. They ranked 304th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

The Warriors were 182nd in the country with 7.4 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Merrimack allowed opponents to post a 31.6% three-point percentage last season (58th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by giving up only 5.8 threes per game (23rd-best).

Merrimack attempted 28.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 56% of the shots it attempted (and 65.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 treys per contest, which were 44% of its shots (and 34.3% of the team's buckets).

