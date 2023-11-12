Sunday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (0-2) versus the Rider Broncs (0-1) at Alumni Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-50 in favor of Merrimack, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Warriors' last game on Friday ended in a 48-45 loss to NJIT.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Rider Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 62, Rider 50

Other NEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warriors had a -140 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They put up 61.5 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball and allowed 66.0 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game in NEC action, and 61.5 overall.

At home, the Warriors scored 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 59.5.

Merrimack allowed 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.