Merrimack vs. Maine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Maine Black Bears (1-1) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) play at Cross Insurance Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Merrimack vs. Maine Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bangor, Maine
- Venue: Cross Insurance Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Merrimack and its opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 28 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Warriors were 14-14-0 last season.
- Maine's .667 ATS win percentage (16-8-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Merrimack's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).
Merrimack vs. Maine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maine
|68.5
|131.1
|69.7
|132
|138.1
|Merrimack
|62.6
|131.1
|62.3
|132
|128.5
Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends
- The Warriors averaged 7.1 fewer points per game last year (62.6) than the Black Bears gave up (69.7).
- Merrimack went 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scored more than 69.7 points last season.
Merrimack vs. Maine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maine
|16-8-0
|12-12-0
|Merrimack
|14-14-0
|9-19-0
Merrimack vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maine
|Merrimack
|8-4
|Home Record
|10-6
|5-12
|Away Record
|8-8
|6-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|64.9
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
