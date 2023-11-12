Sunday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (1-1) and the Northeastern Huskies (2-0) facing off at Silvio O. Conte Forum (on November 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-64 victory for Boston College.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Huskies secured a 78-74 win against UMass.

Northeastern vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 70, Northeastern 64

Northeastern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game last season (scoring 65.9 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball while giving up 62.4 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball) and had a +109 scoring differential overall.

Northeastern averaged 3.4 more points in CAA games (69.3) than overall (65.9).

At home, the Huskies averaged 68.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 65.9.

Northeastern conceded fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than away (62.9) last season.

