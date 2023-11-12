Based on our computer model, the Indianapolis Colts will beat the New England Patriots when they meet at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12 (at 9:30 AM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Colts are putting up 344.1 yards per game offensively this season (12th in NFL), and they are surrendering 360.6 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. With 289.4 total yards per game on offense, the Patriots rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 17th, surrendering 333.4 total yards per contest.

Patriots vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1.5) Over (43) Colts 28, Patriots 19

Patriots Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

In New England's nine contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Games involving the Patriots this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 1.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Colts Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Colts have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Indianapolis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts have been favored by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Indianapolis' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Colts games have had an average of 43.3 points this season, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 25.8 26.9 26.4 30.6 25 22.3 New England 15 25.3 16.6 25.6 13 25

