The New England Patriots' (2-7) injury report heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 12 from Deutsche Bank Park.

The Patriots are coming off of a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts enter this matchup following a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in their most recent game.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matthew Slater WR Ankle Questionable Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL NIR - Personal Out Myles Bryant DB Chest Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Jack Jones DB Knee Questionable J.C. Jackson CB NIR - Personal Out Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable DeVante Parker WR Concussion Out Demario Douglas WR Ankle Questionable

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Braden Smith OT Hip Full Participation In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Knee Questionable Tony Brown CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alec Pierce WR Ankle Questionable Andrew Ogletree TE Foot Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out Josh Downs WR Knee Questionable

Patriots vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots are compiling 289.4 total yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 333.4 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Patriots have not been getting things done offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 15 points per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 25.3 points per contest (26th-ranked).

From an offensive angle, the Patriots are compiling 202.6 passing yards per game (21st-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on the other side of the ball (232.7 passing yards surrendered per game).

New England's running game has not been getting things done, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 86.9 rushing yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 100.8 rushing yards per contest (11th-ranked).

The Patriots have forced nine turnovers this season and have turned it over 14 times, resulting in a -5 turnover margin that is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)

Colts (-1.5) Moneyline: Colts (-130), Patriots (+110)

Colts (-130), Patriots (+110) Total: 43 points

