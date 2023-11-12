Rhamondre Stevenson has a good matchup when his New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Colts concede 125.6 rushing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

In the running game, Stevenson has put up a team-leading 394 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 106 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. Stevenson has also caught 29 passes for 215 yards (23.9 ypg).

Stevenson vs. the Colts

Stevenson vs the Colts (since 2021): 2 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 48 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

Five opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Colts this season.

The Colts give up 125.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Colts have the No. 31 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.7 per game).

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in nine opportunities this season.

The Patriots have passed 60.6% of the time and run 39.4% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 209 rushes this season. He's handled 106 of those carries (50.7%).

Stevenson has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (58.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Stevenson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Stevenson has 12.4% of his team's target share (40 targets on 322 passing attempts).

He has 215 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 122nd in NFL play with 5.4 yards per target.

Stevenson does not have a TD reception this year in nine games.

With three red zone targets, Stevenson has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

