With the New England Patriots taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Rhamondre Stevenson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson has taken 106 carries for a team-leading 394 rushing yards (43.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stevenson has also caught 29 passes for 215 yards (23.9 per game) this season.

Stevenson has scored a rushing TD in three games (of nine games played).

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0

