Sunday's contest features the Maine Black Bears (1-1) and the UMass Minutewomen (1-1) matching up at Cross Insurance Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-52 win for heavily favored Maine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Minutewomen head into this matchup after a 78-74 loss to Northeastern on Thursday.

UMass vs. Maine Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

UMass vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 69, UMass 52

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Minutewomen's +439 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.2 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

UMass averaged 1.3 fewer points in A-10 play (74.9) than overall (76.2).

At home, the Minutewomen averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 76.7.

At home, UMass conceded 62 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded the same number.

