The Boston Celtics (7-2), on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (5-4).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 220.5 -375 +290 FanDuel Celtics (-9) 220 -405 +320

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics average 120.2 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 106.8 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 109.6 points per game, 24th in league, and giving up 103.2 per contest, second in NBA) and have a +57 scoring differential.

These two teams score 229.8 points per game combined, 9.3 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 210 points per game combined, 10.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

New York is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Celtics and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

