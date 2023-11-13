Celtics vs. Knicks November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:27 AM EDT
Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Boston Celtics (3-0) welcome in the New York Knicks (1-2) at TD Garden, beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points last season, plus 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He sank 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.
- Last season, Derrick White collected 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10 rebounds.
- Jalen Brunson averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley collected 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.
- RJ Barrett recorded 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.
Celtics vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Celtics
|Knicks
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|116
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
