When the Boston Celtics (7-2) and New York Knicks (5-4) face off at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Raptors on Saturday, 117-94. Their top scorer was Jaylen Brown with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 29 5 2 0 0 3 Jayson Tatum 27 5 4 0 1 3 Kristaps Porzingis 21 7 3 0 0 3

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is posting 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Brown posts 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 62.5% from the floor and 58.3% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday is posting 12.3 points, 4 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

