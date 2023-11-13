Monday's contest that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-2) at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 13.

The Crusaders enter this matchup after a 62-54 win against Brown on Thursday.

Holy Cross vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, UMass Lowell 57

Other Patriot Predictions

Holy Cross Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crusaders outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season, with a +193 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.8 points per game (244th in college basketball) and gave up 55.9 per contest (19th in college basketball).

Offensively, Holy Cross scored 62.4 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (61.8 points per game) was 0.6 PPG lower.

The Crusaders put up 62 points per game in home games last season, compared to 61.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.

Defensively Holy Cross was better in home games last season, giving up 55.4 points per game, compared to 56.3 in away games.

