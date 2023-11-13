The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-2) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. UMass Lowell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks scored just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (53.3) than the Crusaders gave up (55.9).

UMass Lowell had a 3-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.8 points.

Last year, the Crusaders put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than the River Hawks allowed (64.4).

Holy Cross went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.

The Crusaders shot 46.5% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 52.1% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.

The River Hawks shot at a 26.5% clip from the field last season, 20.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Crusaders averaged.

Holy Cross Schedule