How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-2) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. UMass Lowell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks scored just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (53.3) than the Crusaders gave up (55.9).
- UMass Lowell had a 3-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.8 points.
- Last year, the Crusaders put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than the River Hawks allowed (64.4).
- Holy Cross went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- The Crusaders shot 46.5% from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 52.1% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.
- The River Hawks shot at a 26.5% clip from the field last season, 20.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Crusaders averaged.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 66-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Brown
|W 62-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/13/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
