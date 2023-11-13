NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Le Moyne Dolphins versus the USC Trojans is one of three games on Monday's college basketball schedule that has an NEC team in play.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Coppin State Eagles at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|-
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Saint Peter's Peacocks
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Le Moyne Dolphins at USC Trojans
|8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|Pac-12 Network
