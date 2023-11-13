Patriot Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders hit the court in the only game on the college basketball slate on Monday that feature Patriot squads.
Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UMass Lowell River Hawks at Holy Cross Crusaders
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
