Monday's contest between the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-2) going head-to-head at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The River Hawks' last game on Friday ended in a 78-38 loss to Rhode Island.

UMass Lowell vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

UMass Lowell vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, UMass Lowell 57

Other America East Predictions

UMass Lowell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The River Hawks averaged 53.3 points per game last season (348th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (183rd in college basketball). They had a -300 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 11.1 points per game.

UMass Lowell averaged 1.3 more points in America East action (54.6) than overall (53.3).

At home the River Hawks put up 53.2 points per game last season, 0.1 fewer points than they averaged on the road (53.3).

At home, UMass Lowell allowed 62.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it allowed away (66.2).

