The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) play the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Lowell vs. Holy Cross 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks scored only 2.6 fewer points per game last year (53.3) than the Crusaders allowed their opponents to score (55.9).

UMass Lowell went 3-6 last season when allowing fewer than 61.8 points.

Last year, the Crusaders scored only 2.6 fewer points per game (61.8) than the River Hawks gave up (64.4).

Holy Cross had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 64.4 points.

Last season, the Crusaders had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.6% lower than the 52.1% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.

The River Hawks' 26.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.3 percentage points lower than the Crusaders given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Schedule