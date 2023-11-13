The UMass Minutemen (1-0) play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

UMass had a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 26th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen put up were only 0.1 more points than the Bobcats gave up (69.7).

When UMass scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 11-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UMass fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Minutemen allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than away from home (74.7).

In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule