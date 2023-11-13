How to Watch UMass vs. Quinnipiac on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- UMass had a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats ranked 26th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen put up were only 0.1 more points than the Bobcats gave up (69.7).
- When UMass scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 11-6.
UMass Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UMass fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Minutemen allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than away from home (74.7).
- In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 92-71
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/13/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
