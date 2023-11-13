The UMass Minutemen (1-0) play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen made 41.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • UMass had a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats ranked 26th in rebounding in college basketball, the Minutemen finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Minutemen put up were only 0.1 more points than the Bobcats gave up (69.7).
  • When UMass scored more than 69.7 points last season, it went 11-6.

UMass Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UMass fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Minutemen allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (72.6) than away from home (74.7).
  • In home games, UMass drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (31.5%).

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Albany (NY) W 92-71 William D. Mullins Center
11/13/2023 Quinnipiac - William D. Mullins Center
11/17/2023 Harvard - William D. Mullins Center
11/22/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - William D. Mullins Center

