The UMass Minutemen (1-0) square off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Quinnipiac matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 13 Minutemen games went over the point total.

Quinnipiac won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

In Bobcats games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.