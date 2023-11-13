Monday's game features the UMass Minutemen (1-0) and the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) squaring off at William D. Mullins Center (on November 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-74 victory for UMass.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 80, Quinnipiac 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-6.1)

UMass (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass Performance Insights

On offense, UMass was the 216th-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 221st (71.4 points allowed per game).

With 34.9 rebounds per game and 30.6 rebounds conceded, the Minutemen were 32nd and 143rd in the nation, respectively, last season.

UMass was 136th in the country in assists (13.6 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Minutemen were 320th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.9) last season. They were 254th in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Defensively, UMass was 252nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.8 last season. It was 128th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

UMass took 29.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 23.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 70.3% of its shots, with 76.5% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.