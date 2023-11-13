The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will meet the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass Rank UMass AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 73 144th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 35.2 26th 16th 11 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 8.2 85th 136th 13.6 Assists 13.1 169th 334th 14 Turnovers 12.1 212th

