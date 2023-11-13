UMass vs. Quinnipiac November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will meet the Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)
- Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|73
|144th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|334th
|14
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
