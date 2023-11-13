The UMass Minutemen (1-0) host the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

UMass was more successful against the spread than Quinnipiac last year, recording an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 12-13-0 record of the Bobcats.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 69.8 142.8 71.4 141.1 143.7 Quinnipiac 73 142.8 69.7 141.1 140.2

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

Last year, the Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bobcats gave up.

UMass went 11-6 against the spread and 11-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 13-16-0 Quinnipiac 12-13-0 15-10-0

UMass vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Quinnipiac 8-6 Home Record 9-4 3-8 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

