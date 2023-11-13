UMass vs. Quinnipiac: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) host the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass Betting Records & Stats
- UMass put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- UMass was more successful against the spread than Quinnipiac last year, recording an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 12-13-0 record of the Bobcats.
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|69.8
|142.8
|71.4
|141.1
|143.7
|Quinnipiac
|73
|142.8
|69.7
|141.1
|140.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UMass Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 69.7 the Bobcats gave up.
- UMass went 11-6 against the spread and 11-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|14-15-0
|13-16-0
|Quinnipiac
|12-13-0
|15-10-0
UMass vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UMass
|Quinnipiac
|8-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.2
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.