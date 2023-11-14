The Rhode Island Rams versus the Maine Black Bears is one of two games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that features a America East team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Maine Black Bears 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Stonehill Skyhawks 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 -

Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!