How to Watch the Baylor vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (2-0) battle the Baylor Bears (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Utes put up an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 19.3 more points than the 63.5 the Bears allowed.
- Utah went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 5.8 more points than the Utes gave up (66).
- When Baylor totaled more than 66 points last season, it went 16-5.
- The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Utes allowed to opponents.
- The Utes shot 48.1% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 38.9% the Bears' opponents shot last season.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/19/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Ferrell Center
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 104-45
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 108-48
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Alaska-Anchorage
|-
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
