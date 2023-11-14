The Boston University Terriers (0-2) face the Howard Bison (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot at a 41.2% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.
  • Boston University went 5-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 54th.
  • The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.
  • Boston University went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

  • Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
  • The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • At home, Boston University made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.8). Boston University's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Northeastern L 67-58 Matthews Arena
11/10/2023 @ Rutgers L 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/14/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Bryant - Case Gym
11/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

