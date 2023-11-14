How to Watch Boston University vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (0-2) face the Howard Bison (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers shot at a 41.2% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.
- Boston University went 5-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 54th.
- The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.
- Boston University went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison
- Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.
- The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- At home, Boston University made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.8). Boston University's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 67-58
|Matthews Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Case Gym
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
