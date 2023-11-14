The Boston University Terriers (0-2) face the Howard Bison (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Howard Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers shot at a 41.2% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.

Boston University went 5-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 54th.

The Terriers put up an average of 67.1 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.

Boston University went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 72.6 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than away (64.7) last season.

The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

At home, Boston University made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.8). Boston University's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

