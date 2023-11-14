Tuesday's contest between the Howard Bison (1-2) and the Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Burr Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Howard squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Boston University vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Washington D.C. Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Boston University vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 79, Boston University 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-8.2)

Howard (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Boston University Performance Insights

With 67.1 points per game on offense, Boston University was 298th in college basketball last season. On defense, it allowed 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Terriers averaged 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

In terms of assists, Boston University dished out only 10.5 per contest (16th-worst in college basketball).

The Terriers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Terriers sank 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.0% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.1 three-pointers conceded per game, Boston University was 165th in the country. It gave up a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Boston University last year, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (68.7% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were threes (31.3%).

