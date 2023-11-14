Boston University vs. Howard November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Boston University Top Players (2022-23)
- Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Howard Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Boston University vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|67.1
|298th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|361st
|15.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
