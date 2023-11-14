The Boston University Terriers (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Howard Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Boston University vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Howard Rank Howard AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 67.1 298th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 52nd 14.9 Assists 10.5 343rd 361st 15.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

