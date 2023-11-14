The Boston University Terriers (0-1) face the Howard Bison (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. This matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Howard Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

  • Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Boston University vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Howard Rank Howard AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank
90th 75.3 Points Scored 67.1 298th
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
52nd 14.9 Assists 10.5 343rd
361st 15.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

