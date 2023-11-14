The Howard Bison (1-2) host the Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Burr Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Boston University vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Boston University's games last year hit the over.

The Terriers had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Boston University (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 5.2% less often than Howard (16-13-0) last season.

Boston University vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Howard 75.3 142.4 72.6 139.8 146.2 Boston University 67.1 142.4 67.2 139.8 134.6

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers scored 5.5 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Bison gave up to opponents (72.6).

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, Boston University went 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Boston University vs. Howard Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Howard 16-13-0 16-13-0 Boston University 14-14-0 18-10-0

Boston University vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Howard Boston University 12-2 Home Record 9-4 6-8 Away Record 6-11 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

