The Boston University Terriers (2-0) square off against the Yale Bulldogs (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University vs. Yale 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored just 2.2 more points per game last year (59.5) than the Terriers allowed (57.3).

When Yale gave up fewer than 68.1 points last season, it went 12-5.

Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Terriers recorded were only 3.5 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (64.6).

Boston University had an 18-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Schedule